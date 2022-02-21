Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed in crash involving train in Butler County

A 52-year-old Broseley man was killed in a crash involving a train in Butler County.
A 52-year-old Broseley man was killed in a crash involving a train in Butler County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 52-year-old Broseley man was killed in a crash involving a train in Butler County.

The crash happened at 5:16 p.m. on Highway B, just south of Poplar Bluff, on Sunday, February 20.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Mark Arnold was driving an SUV southbound on the highway and failed to yield to the warning signals of on oncoming eastbound Union Pacific train.

The SUV traveled into the path of the train and was hit.

Arnold died at the scene.

No one on the train was hurt.

MSHP said the signal devices at the crossing include passive waring crossbucks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
The co-hosts, Morgan Wilburn and Antwanet Wade say they wanted to bring awareness to the many...
Pop-up shop highlights Black businesses in Jonesboro
Jonesboro police are investigating Saturday after an 18-year-old man showed up at a hospital...
Jonesboro police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Zach's Monday morning forecast
Feb. 21: What you need to know
Addressing the Nursing Shortage in Arkansas
Addressing the Nursing Shortage in Arkansas
Man works to Bring Awareness to Multiple Sclerosis
Man works to Bring Awareness to Multiple Sclerosis
A fight in Ark. to put more nurses on the ground