Paragould police officer making a lasting impact on a child’s life

Officer Jeff Shirley and Paragould High School student pose for a photo after Shirley gifted him a bike.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After weeks of watching a Paragould High School student walk home from school and football practice, Officer Jeff Shirley knew he needed to help.

Shirley has worked as a Student Resource Officer at PHS for the last year and he says he took this job to make a difference.

“Being an SRO it’s important to build that connection with the students,” said Shirley. “You want them to know, ‘Yes I am a cop but I’m human too.’”

During his time as an SRO Shirley has made many connections but there is one student who sticks out.

Shirley said Zander is one of the nicest kids. That is why when Shirley noticed Zander walking three miles to school and three miles home, he knew he had to do something.

“I would see him walking home from practice late at night and I would give him a ride,” said Shirley. “I went home one night and talked to my wife about something more permanent and that’s when I thought of the bike.”

During school Thursday, Zander was called to the principal’s offices to find that Officer Shirley had bought him a bike.

Shirley said seeing the smile on Zander’s face made his day.

“That look is why I do what I do,” said Shirley. “His mouth just dropped, and he was so happy, and just could not believe that it was his.”

Shirley said this is just what the SROs do on a daily basis: Being that stability for kids who may not have any in their life.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

