Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers approve mobile sports betting

Before Tuesday’s vote, gamblers had to be physically inside an Arkansas casino to place a...
Before Tuesday’s vote, gamblers had to be physically inside an Arkansas casino to place a sports wager.(Oaklawn)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Place your bets! Arkansas lawmakers approved rules Tuesday for mobile sports betting.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV in Little Rock, Arkansans will be able to place bets on their phones starting March 4, just in time for the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The Arkansas Racing Commission approved the rules in late December, which the Joint Budget Committee unanimously approved.

Before Tuesday’s vote, gamblers had to be physically inside an Arkansas casino to place a sports wager.

If a casino decides to participate in online sports betting, its mobile app will need approval from the racing commission before going public.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held without bond on five counts of raping a child under the age of 14.
Man arrested on 5 counts of child rape
A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a...
Man accused of calling woman at work, threatening her with rape
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
Severe weather impacting Region 8
The 90-acre manufacturing facility will be located in a vacant Fruit of the Loom factory in...
Electric van manufacturer bringing plant and jobs to Mississippi County

Latest News

After years of traveling either to Paragould or Jonesboro to do their grocery shopping,...
Grocery store coming to Brookland
The 90-acre manufacturing facility will be located in a vacant Fruit of the Loom factory in...
Electric van manufacturer bringing plant and jobs to Mississippi County
“The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a...
Analyst: Weeks ahead could be ‘rather ugly’ for rising gas prices
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19