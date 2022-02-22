Arkansas State baseball to battle No. 3 Ole Miss Tuesday

Arkansas State is closing out a challenging season-opening road stretch, facing a top-10 nationally-ranked foe on Tuesday at No. 3 Ole Miss. First pitch at Swayze Field/Oxford-University Stadium is set for 4 p.m. and the game can be viewed live on SEC Network+. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM).

“HEART & HUSTLE”

▶ A pair of Arkansas State baseball standouts were honored prior to the annual Grand Slam Banquet on Monday, Feb. 14, with Carter Holt and Jaylon Deshazier earning the 2021 and 2022 Ed Way “Heart and Hustle” Awards. Holt’s honor coming Monday is due to the event not being held in 2021 due to COVID-19.

LAST TIME OUT

▶ Arkansas State is looking to rebound from a three-game sweep at Samford to open the 2022 season. After dropping a tough 9-8 decision on Friday, the Red Wolves fell 11-4 and 11-0 in the final two contests. Jacob Hager notched a team-high six hits in the three games, hitting .600 and slugging .900.

“ON THE ROAD AGAIN”

▶ The Red Wolves are hitting the road early this season, beginning the 2022 campaign with four straight road games - the first time opening with four or more away contests in a row since 2018 (at Stephen F. Austin [3], at Ole Miss).

“MAMA, I’M COMING HOME”

▶ After the four-game road swing to open the season, Arkansas State returns home for a 10-game home stand, which is the longest since 10 consecutive home contests in the 2012 season.

“UNDER PRESSURE”

▶ Arkansas State baseball traditionally plays a pretty tough schedule, and that is no different this year. This season’s slate features two games apiece against Arkansas and Ole Miss, as well as a road series at Missouri State. That’s without mentioning this weekend’s series against NCAA Tournament participant Samford.

▶ A-State’s schedule includes 11 opponents who finished 2021 with a winning percentage of .500 or better, as well as five who reached the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.