Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State baseball to battle No. 3 Ole Miss Tuesday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State is closing out a challenging season-opening road stretch, facing a top-10 nationally-ranked foe on Tuesday at No. 3 Ole Miss. First pitch at Swayze Field/Oxford-University Stadium is set for 4 p.m. and the game can be viewed live on SEC Network+. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM).

“HEART & HUSTLE”

▶ A pair of Arkansas State baseball standouts were honored prior to the annual Grand Slam Banquet on Monday, Feb. 14, with Carter Holt and Jaylon Deshazier earning the 2021 and 2022 Ed Way “Heart and Hustle” Awards. Holt’s honor coming Monday is due to the event not being held in 2021 due to COVID-19.

LAST TIME OUT

▶ Arkansas State is looking to rebound from a three-game sweep at Samford to open the 2022 season. After dropping a tough 9-8 decision on Friday, the Red Wolves fell 11-4 and 11-0 in the final two contests. Jacob Hager notched a team-high six hits in the three games, hitting .600 and slugging .900.

“ON THE ROAD AGAIN”

▶ The Red Wolves are hitting the road early this season, beginning the 2022 campaign with four straight road games - the first time opening with four or more away contests in a row since 2018 (at Stephen F. Austin [3], at Ole Miss).

“MAMA, I’M COMING HOME”

▶ After the four-game road swing to open the season, Arkansas State returns home for a 10-game home stand, which is the longest since 10 consecutive home contests in the 2012 season.

“UNDER PRESSURE”

▶ Arkansas State baseball traditionally plays a pretty tough schedule, and that is no different this year. This season’s slate features two games apiece against Arkansas and Ole Miss, as well as a road series at Missouri State. That’s without mentioning this weekend’s series against NCAA Tournament participant Samford.

▶ A-State’s schedule includes 11 opponents who finished 2021 with a winning percentage of .500 or better, as well as five who reached the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Wright has created the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis, with the hope of...
Man finds new purpose through multiple sclerosis diagnosis
A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a...
Man accused of calling woman at work, threatening her with rape
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Arkansas State men’s basketball returns home for final home stand of regular season
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after hitting a basket against Tennessee during...
Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams wins SEC Co-Player of the Week
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Elon during the first...
No. 18 Arkansas to face Florida Tuesday
The Red Wolves hope to close their regular season on a high note
Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State HC Mike Balado previews final two regular season games