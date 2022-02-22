Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball returns home for final home stand of regular season

By Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball (16-9, 7-6 Sun Belt) returns to First National Bank arena Wednesday and Friday to close out their regular season.

The Red Wolves will host ninth-place Coastal Carolina (14-12, 6-8) Wednesday and second-place Appalachian State (17-12, 11-5) Friday.

A-State is coming off of four straight road games, going 1-3 in that stretch with their most recent effort a win at UT Arlington, and sit in sixth place in the Sun Belt Conference standings.

Norchad Omier looks to continue his hot streak, coming off of his 17th double-double on the year at UT Arlington (22 points, 16 rebounds). He’s now averaging over 19 points and 13 rebounds per game in Sun Belt play, something that hasn’t been done dating back 30 seasons.

Tipoff times for both games are set for 7:00 PM on ESPN+.

