Arkansas State/#2 Ole Miss baseball matchup postponed until Wednesday

Due to rain in the forecast for the Oxford, Miss., area, Tuesday’s Arkansas State baseball game at Ole Miss has been postponed to Wednesday afternoon.

First pitch at Swayze Field is set for 1 p.m., with the Red Wolves closing out a season-opening four-game road swing. The 113th meeting between the programs is set to be broadcasted live on SEC Network+ and on the radio on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

After taking on the Rebels, A-State returns home for a 10-game home stand, opening up its 2022 home slate at 4 p.m. Friday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

