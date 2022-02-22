Black women leading the way in entrepreneurship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Back and Better.

Locally owned businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic.

Black-owned businesses dropped nearly 40% in 2020, but now that number is going up with the help of women.

Raquel Nelson owns Girl Code in Jonesboro.

She opened in the middle of the pandemic.

“Being a business owner, I think in itself is stressful, and the pandemic does not help the stress,” said Nelson.

Like Nelson, a record number of people are looking to start their businesses.

Many of them are black women.

The number of black-owned businesses dropped in 2020. Those same businesses plus more are opening up across the country.

There are 30% more black-owned businesses open now than before the pandemic, according to a report.

“A lot of people that come in the store, don’t believe that I own the store or don’t believe that it’s owned by a black woman,” said Nelson.

She is not originally from Jonesboro but spent many years of growth here. That is why she chose Jonesboro to open her first boutique.

Nelson named her store Girl Code because she learned all the rules to the “girl code” in college at Arkansas State University.

The biggest push for her and many others that keep their business going is growing support.

“My friends, Facebook friends, Instagram friends, and things like that. They will share my posts, they’ll like it, you know support black businesses,” said Nelson.

Nelson said in the past months, she has noticed her support has grown across the community.

She hopes to see more black women open their businesses as well.

35% of black businesses are owned by black women.

As women continue to overcome obstacles in their field, this number continues to grow.

