Brookland & Nettleton are the Hot Shots of the Week (2/14/22 - 2/19/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. 1,245 votes were cast on the KAIT8.com sports page.

Boys Winner: Brookland

Brookland beats Buffalo Island Central in the boys ballot by 315 votes. With less than 90 seconds left, Cole Kirby separates and buries the go-ahead three pointer. Brookland snaps Blytheville’s 17 game winning streak, the Bearcats won 37-35 on February 19th to capture the 4A-3 Tournament title.

Girls Winner: Nettleton

Nettleton beats Manila in the girls ballot by 8 votes. Briley Pena hit a corner 3 in the 4th quarter, the bucket put her over 2,000 career points. Pena also became the all-time leading scorer in Nettleton girls basketball history. The Lady Raiders beat Batesville 62-32 on February 18th.

