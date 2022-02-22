Energy Alert
From Storms to Ice

February 22nd, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We’ve got flood watches, winter storm watches, and tornado watches in effect all at the same time. It’s going to be an active week. Storms continue to move through this morning bringing heavy rain, lightning, and the threat of strong to severe wind gusts. Straight-line winds are the main threat this morning, but we’ll have to watch for a few quick tornadoes. The severe threat could linger into the afternoon as warmer air lingers until the cold front arrives this afternoon. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s for some even as cooler air spills in from the west in other parts of Region 8. We’re all cold tonight as temperatures drop to or below freezing. The next wave of precipitation moves in Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be a mix of cold rain and freezing rain depending on the temperature. Some stay in ice for long periods of time, others switch back and forth, and some may stay rain the whole time. We’ll have to watch the momentum of the cold air and how far the freezing line digs in. The highest ice impacts are expected deeper into the Ozarks towards Mountain Home and Fayetteville. Precipitation finally comes to an end late Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.

