Advertisement

Early-morning storms down trees, power lines

A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.
A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Craighead County. Immediately, sirens could be heard across Jonesboro.

The Region 8 StormTEAM tracked the fast-moving storms as they made their eastward, triggering another tornado warning for Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties at 5:45 a.m.

Once the storms passed and the sun began to rise, residents reported numerous downed trees and power lines from Batesville and Cave City to Pocahontas and Sedgwick.

A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.
A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.(KAIT-TV)

In Pocahontas, the strong gusty winds blew off roofs and toppled small structures.

In Sedgwick, crews responded to what they believed was straight-line wind damage. Power lines were knocked to the ground and trees crashed into several homes and vehicles.

Region 8 News has several crews out and will provide updates throughout the day.

By 8 a.m., Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said he was “pretty confident that our severe weather threat is over for today, even though rain continues.”

Entergy Arkansas reported 1,624 outages at 9 a.m. Many of those were located in Independence County with 202 customers without power.

A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.
A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.(Entergy Arkansas)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (2/22)

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (2/22)

News

Severe weather impacting Region 8

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Thousands are without power this morning after severe weather hit Region 8.

Forecast

Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (2/21/2022)

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (2/21/2022)

News

Walnut Ridge city council to vote on new tornado siren

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chase Gage
A new tornado siren could be coming to Walnut Ridge, pending a city council vote.

Latest News

Forecast

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (2/21)

Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST
|
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (2/21)

Weather

Zach's Monday morning forecast

Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST
|
From Good Morning Region 8

Forecast

Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (2/19/22)

Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST
|
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (2/19/22)

Forecast

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (2/18/22)

Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST
|
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (2/18/22)

Forecast

Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (2/18)

Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST
|
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (2/18)

Weather

Zach's Friday morning forecast

Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST
|
From Good Morning Region 8