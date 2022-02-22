Early-morning storms down trees, power lines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Craighead County. Immediately, sirens could be heard across Jonesboro.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Craighead County until 2/22 5:45AM. Stay with the Region 8 Storm TEAM for more information. #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/wBNfzpDq6p — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) February 22, 2022

The Region 8 StormTEAM tracked the fast-moving storms as they made their eastward, triggering another tornado warning for Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties at 5:45 a.m.

Once the storms passed and the sun began to rise, residents reported numerous downed trees and power lines from Batesville and Cave City to Pocahontas and Sedgwick.

In Pocahontas, the strong gusty winds blew off roofs and toppled small structures.

In Sedgwick, crews responded to what they believed was straight-line wind damage. Power lines were knocked to the ground and trees crashed into several homes and vehicles.

Region 8 News has several crews out and will provide updates throughout the day.

By 8 a.m., Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said he was “pretty confident that our severe weather threat is over for today, even though rain continues.”

I think the storms have worked over the atmosphere this morning. I'm pretty confident that our severe weather threat is over for today, even though rain continues. Now it's time to focus on the ICE tomorrow night. Hang on, everyone. #arwx #mowx — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) February 22, 2022

Entergy Arkansas reported 1,624 outages at 9 a.m. Many of those were located in Independence County with 202 customers without power.

