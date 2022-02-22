Electric van manufacturer bringing plant and jobs to Mississippi County
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Osceola, Ark. (KAIT) - An electric truck-van manufacturer is coming to Osceola and bringing 800 jobs to Mississippi County.
According to KAIT content partner Talk Business & Politics, Envirotech Vehicles will locate a multi-million dollar commercial electric vehicle plant in Osceola, Arkansas with plans to hire up to 800 workers over the next 10 years.
The 90-acre, 580,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility will be located in a vacant Fruit of the Loom factory in Mississippi County.
