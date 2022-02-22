Energy Alert
Former county clerk expected in federal court

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Craighead County clerk is expected to appear in a federal courtroom this week.

According to court records, Kade Holliday is expected to appear at the Richard Sheppard Arnold United States Courthouse in Little Rock on Tuesday, Feb. 22 for a change of plea hearing.

Holliday was indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud and is accused of transferring more than $1.5 million in county funds to his personal accounts in 2020.

Last November, Holliday was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to theft of property.

A jury trial is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23.

