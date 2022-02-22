Grocery store coming to Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of traveling either to Paragould or Jonesboro to do their grocery shopping, Brookland residents will now have their very own store.

Harps Food Stores announced Tuesday it had purchased the land at 8107 Highway 49 North with plans to build a new 32,000-square-foot store.

Harps, which is an employee-owned company, operates 135 stores in 4 states, including Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, and Arkansas.

Tuesday’s release did not say when the company plans to break ground on the new store.

We will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

