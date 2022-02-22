Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis faith leaders hope to address trauma associated with violence

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Faith leaders, police, and U.S. attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, Joseph Murphy, have all come together to launch the “Better Community Summit” program.

“This summit is a great thing,” said Murphy. “It rose out of a series of meetings that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had with about 40 different clergy.”

During the summit, pastors will hold sessions on different topics, like conflict resolution, trauma responses, and community relationships.

Pastor Walter Womack believes this program could have made a difference if it had been in place before recent crimes.

“I thought last night, what if the young man that threw the young baby over the bridge, what if he could of gotten some kind of counseling,” said Womack.

The program first launched in the Frayser community back in November. Faith leaders felt it would be effective in South Memphis.

Murphy says in the future, he’d like to see the program expand to other pockets of Memphis.

“We’d like to go to North Memphis. We’d like to go to Whitehaven,” said Murphy.

Memphis police report 42 murders so far this year, including five children who have died violently. Murphy believes the program can create change.

“We definitely believe that this program can help us get ahead of that. I can’t guarantee that’s it’s going to reduce crime by X percent, but one element of solving a problem is, I call this prevention,” said Murphy.

The summit is set for this Friday at the Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. It begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A man is being held without bond on five counts of raping a child under the age of 14.
Man arrested on 5 counts of child rape
A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.
Early-morning storms down trees, power lines
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a...
Man accused of calling woman at work, threatening her with rape
Severe weather impacting Region 8

Latest News

Many were out in Rector Tuesday morning cleaning debris and limbs left behind from that day's...
Homes destroyed during storms in Pope County
Crews working across the area to ensure that power lines are ready for the winter weather ahead.
Electric companies stress preparedness before winter storm
The first day of the political season for the 2022 election cycle created political races for...
First day of campaign filing brings candidates, some surprises
Memphis faith leaders hope to address trauma associated with violence
Memphis faith leaders hope to address trauma associated with violence
Tree falls on Jonesboro house
Tree falls on Jonesboro house