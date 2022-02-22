Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nearly 10,000 feral hogs removed from Missouri in 2021

The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in...
The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in 2021.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri conservation officials say they are making progress in eliminating feral hogs from the state.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership killed 9,857 feral hogs in 2021, bringing the total number of hogs killed since 2016 to more than 54,000.

Jason Jensen, incident Commander of Feral Hog Operations for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said those numbers are slightly down from previous years. But he sees that as a sign of success.

Jensen said that when you more than doubled your effort, but only found fewer hogs that certainly would indicate that feral hog populations are not increasing, but they’re decreasing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Wright has created the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis, with the hope of...
Man finds new purpose through multiple sclerosis diagnosis
A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a...
Man accused of calling woman at work, threatening her with rape
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Parents in Arkansas are feeling the effects of a recall for Abbott powdered formulas including...
Children with illnesses feeling effects of formula recall
New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church helps victims of the December tornadoe
New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church helps victims of the December tornadoes
Ozark Pride is a nonprofit organization based in Hardy, AR.
Pride organization receives non-profit designation
Multiple Break-ins reported at Crowley's Ridge Park
Multiple Break-ins reported at Crowley's Ridge Park