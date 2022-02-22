Energy Alert
Paragould Police K9 receives body armor donation

The Paragould Police Department announced K9 Ralfik has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.(Source: Paragould Police Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local K9 is now fully suited up, all thanks to a non-profit organization.

The Paragould Police Department announced Monday, Feb. 21, that their K9 Ralfik has received a bullet and stab protective vest. It was part of a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Embroidered on Ralfik’s vest is the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20″.

Posted by Paragould Police Department on Monday, February 21, 2022

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978 or visit Vested Interest in K9s’ website.

