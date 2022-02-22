Paragould Police K9 receives body armor donation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local K9 is now fully suited up, all thanks to a non-profit organization.

The Paragould Police Department announced Monday, Feb. 21, that their K9 Ralfik has received a bullet and stab protective vest. It was part of a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Embroidered on Ralfik’s vest is the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20″.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978 or visit Vested Interest in K9s’ website.

