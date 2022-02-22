Energy Alert
Pride organization receives non-profit designation

LGBTQIA+ organization has big plans for the future
By Chase Gage
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) -There is a new non-profit in Region 8 focused on helping the LGBTQIA+ community in and around Sharp and Fulton counties.

Ozark Pride officially became a nonprofit organization on Jan. 25, a process that started in May 2021.

President Brennan Knighton said the organization has big plans for the future, but it all starts with protecting members of the community.

“To have something to where [LGBTQIA+ people] can come and say ‘I need a safe place’. We are a safe place. Ozark Pride is definitely a safe place for everyone, and I think that’s very, very important,” Knighton said.

Though their focus is on the area surrounding Hardy and Ash Flat, they also work closely with pride organizations from Jonesboro and Batesville.

In the short term, one of its biggest goals is to start a scholarship fund for LGBTQIA+ students in the area.

Knighton said the scholarship is in the works but could take some time as they continue to build their organization.

In the long term, Ozark Pride hopes to open a safe house to provide space for those in the community who may not have anywhere else to go.

“Whether it be a 13-, 14-year-old kid or a 70- or 80-year-old woman, it does not matter. Everyone needs a safe place to go and that is what we try to be,” Knighton said.

They hosted their first Pride Fest in Hardy last year, and the event is set to return in May. They have also collaborated with other Pride festivals throughout Northeast Arkansas since their inception in May 2021.

This year’s festival will take place at Griffin Park in Hardy on May 21, and Ozark Pride is currently looking for vendors for the event.

Knighton said they need as much help as they can get while building a foundation for the future, but also added their future is very bright.

For more information or to get in contact with Ozark Pride, you can visit their Facebook page.

