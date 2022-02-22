Energy Alert
Report: Flaw that exposed Missouri teacher data existed since 2011

A newly-released report says a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands...
A newly-released report says a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers has been in place for a decade before a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter exposed it.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newly-released report says a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers has been in place for a decade before a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter exposed it.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson condemned reporter Josh Renaud last fall for writing about the weakness, even though the paper refrained from doing so until after the state could fix it. Parson also said that the Missouri State Highway Patrol would conduct an investigation, which culminated in a 158-page report that was released Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports DESE spokeswoman Mallory McGowin told the patrol that Renaud hadn’t accessed “anything that was not publicly available, nor was he in a place he should not have been.”

