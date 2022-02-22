Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Road rage assault on mom, kids at McDonald’s caught on camera

A mother and her sons are traumatized after a road rage incident in the McDonald's drive-thru. (KGO, RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT, HANDOUT PHOTOS, CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) - A shocking road rage incident left a California mother and her two young children shaken. It happened in the parking lot of a McDonald’s after a driver accused the mother of cutting the drive-thru line.

All one mom of two wanted on the afternoon of Feb. 5 was to get lunch for her sons, ages 3 and 5, from the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Richmond, California. She never anticipated what would happen.

The mom, who asked to be called by the name “Amaro,” says one drive-thru lane was closed, and she was merging when an angry driver started lashing out. The woman verbally assaulted Amaro, accusing her of cutting in line, calling her “ugly” and using a number of expletives.

In video footage of the incident, Amaro tries to soothe her sons in the back seat and make this a teachable moment.

“See, that’s how you should not behave, OK?” she said in the video.

But seconds later, the incident escalated.

“She threw objects at my vehicle. She started throwing stuff. She got out of her vehicle, started attacking my window,” Amaro said.

The suspect then revved her engine and slammed into the back of Amaro’s car.

Not seen on video is Amaro getting out of her car. Police say the suspect then drove straight into her and dragged her 150 feet across the parking lot. While Amaro was on the ground, she was punched several times.

“I know I shouldn’t have gotten out of the car,” Amaro said.

While the mother’s physical pain will heal, the mental toll from this act of road rage has had lasting effects on her and her sons, who witnessed everything.

“I’m shaken about it, just thinking that my babies went through that, and they’re still traumatized. [My youngest] keeps on repeating, ‘The bad lady is going to break our windows,’” Amaro said.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle has been located, but they are still working to identify her. Amaro is asking the public to help.

“She is out there, and I really would like the public to help me recognize her. I just want the public to be aware of this person and what she did,” Amaro said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held without bond on five counts of raping a child under the age of 14.
Man arrested on 5 counts of child rape
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a...
Man accused of calling woman at work, threatening her with rape
Wright has created the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis, with the hope of...
Man finds new purpose through multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Latest News

A mother and her sons are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's allegedly verbally...
Family shaken after angry driver lashes out in McDonald's drive-thru
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Federal hate crime trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death goes to jury
Officials say five adults found dead in a Colorado apartment likely died of unintentional...
Baby found alive after parents, 3 others die from fentanyl-laced drugs
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine