Severe weather impacting Region 8
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands are without power this morning after severe weather hit Region 8.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning this morning until 5:45 a.m. for Craighead County.
We have not received any reports of damage so far.
Entergy Arkansas is reporting thousands of outages across northeast Arkansas.
