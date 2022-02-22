Energy Alert
Severe weather impacting Region 8

(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands are without power this morning after severe weather hit Region 8.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning this morning until 5:45 a.m. for Craighead County.

We have not received any reports of damage so far.

Entergy Arkansas is reporting thousands of outages across northeast Arkansas.

Power outages reported in northeast Arkansas
Power outages reported in northeast Arkansas(Entergy Arkansas)

Stay with KAIT and the Region 8 News app for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

