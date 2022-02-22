Walnut Ridge city council to vote on new tornado siren

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Walnut Ridge could be making an upgrade to keep its citizens safe in the face of severe weather.

If approved during Monday night’s city council meeting, there will soon be a new tornado siren in town.

The siren would be installed just south of College City to bridge a gap that currently does not have adequate coverage.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said it is a much-needed upgrade, and he expects it to pass.

“Now we recently took down two old sirens and sold those. One of those was a World War Two air-raid siren. It was that old. And they were not in proper functioning condition,” Snapp said. “This will put us back at five sirens and it will cover the entire area of the Walnut Ridge bulk residence.”

The siren would have a 5,000-foot radius, and, if installed, would allow the city to start regular siren testing once again.

If the resolution passes, installation could begin within the next few months, though no timetable has been set.

It is important to remember, tornado sirens are primarily for those who are outside during a storm, so it’s always a good idea to have other means of receiving weather information if you are inside your home. If you solely rely on tornado sirens, you may miss crucial weather information.

