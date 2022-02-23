Energy Alert
A-State men’s basketball home game scheduled for 7pm, update on fan info

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Arkansas State men’s basketball game tonight versus Coastal Carolina at First National Bank Arena remains scheduled for 7:00 p.m. 

The Athletics Department has issued the following updates, and asks anyone attending to please exercise extreme caution traveling to and from the arena due to a winter weather advisory:

· PARKING:  All parking lots will be open with no parking passes required for both tonight’s and Friday night’s men’s basketball games due to the threat of inclement weather.

· ENTRY ACCESS:  All entrances will be open and available for entry as normal for tonight’s game.  The Lower Red entrance will be open for all patrons for tonight’s and Friday night’s games.  The ticket office located at the Lower Red entrance will be open.

· EARLY ENTRY:  Doors for the two remaining home basketball games will open 90 minutes prior to tip-off.  Patrons will be able to enter First National Bank Arena as early as 5:30 p.m. for each of the two 7:00 p.m. games.

· TICKETS:  Fans are reminded if they have tickets from a previously canceled men’s basketball games (12/30 vs Georgia State; 1/13 vs Little Rock), those unused tickets may be redeemed for an upper level ticket to either men’s basketball game this week.

