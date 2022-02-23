Energy Alert
ArDOT, power companies preparing for ice storm

With winter weather moving into Region 8, many spent Wednesday morning preparing for its icy arrival.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm moving into Region 8, many spent Wednesday morning preparing for its icy arrival.

By Midday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation was reporting icy roads from the northwest corner to the central part of the state.

By Midday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation was reporting icy roads from the northwest corner to the central part of the state.(IDriveArkansas.com)

ArDOT said the forecast had “evolved rapidly.”

“This is not a plowing event. It’s going to be primarily ice,” the department stated on social media. “All 10 districts are moving to 24-hour coverage.”

Electric companies throughout the state and Region 8 were also preparing ahead of the winter storm.

In Lawrence County, multiple lines crews gathered Wednesday morning to prepare to roll out ahead of expected outages.

School administrators were also taking no chances. Several districts announced they would close early Wednesday and planned to take an AMI day on Thursday.

