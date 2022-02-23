Electric companies stress preparedness before winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the severe weather early Tuesday morning, many across Northeast Arkansas will have a quick turnaround to prepare for the threat of winter weather come Wednesday night.

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Chief Executive Officer, Mel Coleman, said this kind of back-to-back storm activity is uncommon, but it’s something that his crews are ready for.

“Thankfully we did not have too many outages this morning and we are working to have all of those back by the end of today,” he said. “We are ready for the winter weather too; I think the storm a couple of weeks ago really prepared us.”

Coleman added that in situations like this, the safe bet is to hope for the best, but always expect the worst.

“We are always thinking about if we had to bring extra men, where are they going to sleep, who is going to feed them, who is going to do their laundry,” he said. “In addition to getting the power back on, and I know that is a long shot but it’s just smart to be ready.”

Communication Specialist for Entergy Corporation Arkansas, Brandi Hinkle, said that her crews learned a lot from the last winter storm that hit the state earlier in February. Now, they are fully prepared.

“So right now, what we are doing again is monitoring the weather, we know where we expect it to hit, we are also very flexible,” she said. “Just in case it moves a little further north, or a little further south well be ready to move some of our resources as well.”

Hinkle added that if the power does go out, her company has many resources people can use to check when it might be back or contact someone from their office.

“You can actually check through the app or on the internet to see if we have outages and estimations for when we can restore power if there is an outage as well,” she said.

Both Hinkle and Coleman said that it’s important for people to be prepared to. They said to have an emergency plan in case your power goes out, and make sure you have necessities like batteries, and nonperishable foods in case there is a long-term outage.

