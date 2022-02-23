Energy Alert
Feb. 23: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Region 8. Freezing rain and sleet should overspread Region 8 this afternoon into tonight.

The wintry mix will continue off and on through Thursday. Significant icing on trees and powerlines is possible in many areas.

Power outages are possible. The weekend looks warmer and quiet, so any icing should melt away quickly

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A potential of ice is enough to cause power lines to break and local power companies are getting ready.

Road crews in Arkansas and Missouri are preparing roads to help keep you safe.

Betting on sporting events in Arkansas will become as easy as pulling out your phone and sending a text.

A high school senior who was born with no right leg and a left leg that ends at the middle of his thigh takes home a state wrestling championship.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

