First day of campaign filing brings candidates, some surprises

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though the general election in Arkansas is still nearly nine months away, the first day of the political season for the 2022 election cycle created political races for the ballot as well as some surprises.

Candidates went to the state Capitol in Little Rock and to courthouses throughout Region 8 to turn in paperwork to run for the May 24 primary.

Several federal and state candidates filed Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Little Rock.

Among the candidates were Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones, who both filed for Governor.

Sanders told content partner Talk Business & Politics that economic issues will play a huge role in her campaign.

“There are a number of things that we’re going to have to do, starting with cutting the size of government, we cannot allow the government to continue to exponentially grow which it has done over the course of the last several decades. We have to stop that and look at how we can modernize and make government more efficient,” Sanders told Talk Business & Politics.

Jones said with today’s filing, the campaign starts officially.

“This is a moment where we enter a new chapter in the race, where we become official candidates in this race and I can’t tell you how pumped we are about it because it’s our chance to really advance our ‘PB&J’ agenda which is education, infrastructure, and economic development – that’s preschool, broadband, and jobs,” Jones said.

Other candidates who filed for Governor on Tuesday were former Democratic State Rep. Jay Martin of North Little Rock and Elvis Presley of Star City, who filed as a write-in candidate.

Other statewide candidates to file Tuesday were Republican Doyle Webb and Democrat Kelly Ross Krout, who filed for Lt. Governor; Gerhard Langguth, who filed for Attorney General as a write-in candidate; Democrat Josh Price, who filed for Secretary of State; State Sen. Mathew Pitsch, who filed as a Republican for Treasurer and Treasurer Dennis Milligan, who filed as a Republican for Auditor.

FEDERAL RACES

State Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) and State Rep. Monte Hodges (D-Blytheville) both filed Tuesday for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro).

Jody Shackelford of Cherokee Village also announced plans to run for the seat.

STATE LEGISLATIVE, PROSECUTOR RACES

As of Feb. 22, the following candidates have filed with the Secretary of State’s office for state House, state Senate or prosecutor races:

State House

District 2 (Randolph, Sharp, Fulton) - Hazelle Marie Whited (R)

District 3 (Baxter, Fulton) - Stetson Painter (R), Steven Gene Parsons (L)

District 27 (Newton, Searcy, Stone, Izard) - Steven Walker (R), Timmy Reid (R)

District 28 (Stone, Independence, Sharp, Lawrence) - Chris Beller (R)

District 30 (Lawrence, Greene, Craighead) - Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R)

District 32 (Craighead) - Rep. Jack Ladyman (R)

District 34 (Mississippi) - Rep. Johnny Rye (R)

District 57 (White) - Joshua Michael Huckaba (L)

District 58 (White) - Rep. Les Eaves (R)

District 59 (White) - Rep. Jim Wooten (R)

District 61 (Jackson, Woodruff, Monroe, Prairie, Arkansas) - Jeremiah Moore (R), Garrett Shanks (L)

District 62 (St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, Desha) - Rep. Mark McElroy (R)

State Senate

District 10 (Jackson, Poinsett, Monroe, Woodruff, Cross, Prairie, Arkansas) - Cliff Hart (D)

District 20 (Craighead) - Chenoa Summers (D)

Prosecuting Attorneys

2nd District (Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Crittenden and Mississippi) - Corey Seats

3rd District (Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp) - Devon Holder and John Pettie

COUNTY RACES

Dozens of candidates also went to area courthouses to file paperwork to run for office.

In Craighead County, incumbent Sheriff Marty Boyd filed for another term in office.

Boyd, who was a longtime Democrat, announced he is seeking another term as a Republican.

In a media release, Boyd said the decision to join the GOP was not made in haste, but that he would stress his 32-year career in law enforcement with voters.

Doug Thomas also filed Tuesday as a Republican to run for Craighead County Sheriff this year.

Other area incumbents to file as Republicans include Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt, Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson, Newport Mayor David Stewart, and Mississippi County Judge John Alan Nelson.

Jackson County Justice of the Peace Rusty Kinder, who is an incumbent, filed as a Democrat Tuesday in Newport.

Filing continues Wednesday and goes through 12 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 1.

