Gov. Hutchinson announces Arkansas Council on Future Mobility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On the promise of delivering a future in electric transportation across the natural state, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that would establish the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility.

Cyrus Sigari, co-founder of UP Partners, will serve as chairman of the council, which will include representatives from Walmart, Canoo, J.B. Hunt, Entergy, Arkansas Trucking Association, Arkansas Auto Dealers Association, the University of Arkansas, Southern Arkansas University Tech, and several state agencies.

The council will identify state laws that create barriers to advanced mobility and make policy recommendations and ideas for incentives that will support the development of advanced mobility.

The council will also be actively searching for opportunities to work with innovative companies and create partnerships with businesses looking to push the future of mobility.

“Today will lay the foundation for Arkansas’s leadership in the transportation industry for decades to come,” Governor Hutchinson said, “Arkansas is already home to a growing number of mobility companies that are investing and operating in the state.”

The council will submit a final report to the Governor by Nov. 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.