Homes destroyed during storms in Pope County

RECTOR, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Severe storms ripped through parts of the state early Tuesday morning, leading to downed trees and power lines, even destroying several homes in Pope County, according to content partner KARK.

In Hector, crews and residents such as J.W. Mackey worked all day working to clear debris and limbs left behind from the severe weather.

“Just making my way around my farm, I noticed a lot more damage this morning,” Mackey told KARK Tuesday. “I got at least a couple of trees on some fence.”

While some only had minor damage, others like Marjorie Coffman Utley weren’t as lucky.

“There was water coming out of the ceiling, electric light fixtures, and all of this was gone. It was instantly,” she said.

That was the moment Utley heard the roof rip off the back of her home where her son sleeps.

“He’s a Vietnam vet and paralyzed and in a wheelchair,” she said.

Once Utley got help, they moved him out of bed and into the kitchen, but they could not predict what would happen next.

“The whole ceiling, all of that, fell right on his bed where he had been laying not two minutes earlier,” she said.

According to KARK, several buildings on Utley’s property were wiped out in a matter of minutes.

However, she said that was not what was important.

“We’ve lost years and years of memories from the old house and the old things that have been here since the house was homesteaded, but we both came out with our lives,” Utley said.

Pope County officials say there are no reports of injuries from the storms.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.