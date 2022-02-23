Jonesboro residents find anti-semitic packs on their lawns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The packs were dropped off around 8 p.m. Monday in the Barrington Park neighborhood in Jonesboro, according to residents.

They did not notice the packs until early Tuesday morning.

The packs included a paper with anti-semitic terms and pictures of President Joe Biden and his administration.

Residents described this act as surprising, and now they are taking action to find out who is behind it.

Some residents said they did not receive the package, while others did.

Many told me they do not want this in their neighborhood and are trying to find out who did it.

Mini van believed to be driven by who dropped off the packs (KAIT)

“We were shocked that anyone would come into our neighborhood and think that was appropriate. We like to keep a close eye on the neighborhood anyway and know who is coming in and out and just something like this, we are just so surprised,” said Tracy Brock, a resident of the neighborhood.

The papers did not say who was responsible for them but did have a website on them.

When you visit the website, it takes you to a page with dozens of videos against the LGBTQIA community, anti-vaccine videos, and several discredited conspiracy theories.

At the bottom of the paper, a note said they were given without malicious intent.

But many of the people that received them believe there was no good intent at all.

The Jonesboro Police Department confirmed they are aware of the packets.

Some of the residents sent JPD a video of the minivan that was driven by who left the packs.

