Missouri House bill could let more school staff carry guns

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House endorsed legislation Wednesday that could allow more school employees to be trained to carry guns as protection officers.

Under current state law, teachers and administrators already can be designated as school protection officers if they complete 112 hours of basic training and an additional 18 hours every two years.

The legislation would expand that option to all school personnel, such as cooks, custodians, maintenance staff and others.

Supporters noted that not all school districts have full-time police or sheriff’s deputies on their campuses and said it could be beneficial to have more staff capable of protecting students. Opponents expressed concerns about having more guns in schools.

As of last August, there were 42 teachers or school administrators across the state who were trained as school protection officers.

The legislation received initial approval by a voice vote. It needs another House vote to advance to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

