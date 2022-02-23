Multiple crashes reported on Interstate 555

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ice-covered interstate sent motorists slipping and sliding, landing some in the ditch.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported five crashes Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 555 between Jonesboro and Tyronza.

As of 4:30 p.m., none of the crashes affected the lanes of travel, according to the IDriveArkansas website.

At least one vehicle was reported in the ditch, and at least two were single-vehicle crashes.

Poinsett Co: Accident reported on SB I-555 near Mile Marker 29.1. Lanes blocked at this time: left shoulder. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpEKer for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic pic.twitter.com/1xf1fZZImQ — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) February 23, 2022

