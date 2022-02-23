Multiple crashes reported on Interstate 555
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ice-covered interstate sent motorists slipping and sliding, landing some in the ditch.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported five crashes Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 555 between Jonesboro and Tyronza.
As of 4:30 p.m., none of the crashes affected the lanes of travel, according to the IDriveArkansas website.
At least one vehicle was reported in the ditch, and at least two were single-vehicle crashes.
