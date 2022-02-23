Energy Alert
Multiple crashes reported on Interstate 555

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported five crashes Wednesday afternoon between Jonesboro and Tyronza.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ice-covered interstate sent motorists slipping and sliding, landing some in the ditch.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported five crashes Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 555 between Jonesboro and Tyronza.

As of 4:30 p.m., none of the crashes affected the lanes of travel, according to the IDriveArkansas website.

At least one vehicle was reported in the ditch, and at least two were single-vehicle crashes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

