Murder suspect held on $5 million bond

A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said...
A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said he strangled a woman to death.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said he strangled a woman to death.

Shadrack Ward, 38, is accused of killing Sabrina Benson on Nov. 21 at a home on Clover Drive.

According to court documents, Ward initially told investigators he and Benson had been drinking with friends earlier in the day. After everyone left, he said Benson called his name and when he went to check on her, she was unconscious on the floor.

However, an autopsy reportedly revealed that Benson had died of strangulation.

On Feb. 21, a detective questioned Ward at the Craighead County Detention Center where he was being held on unrelated charges.

According to the affidavit, Ward said his friends had left when he and Benson began arguing.

“Ward stated that they got into an argument about him wanting to leave and go drinking with some friends,” the affidavit said. “Ward stated that Benson then came at him and he grabbed her with his hands.”

When asked where he grabbed her, Ward reportedly stated “around her neck.”

According to police, Ward held her until she became unconscious, then he called 911.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed to charge Ward with first-degree murder and set his bond at $5 million cash/surety.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

