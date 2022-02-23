National Guard patrolling Arkansas highways to assist motorists

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With treacherous travel expected with the arrival of wintry weather, Arkansas State Police has called up the National Guard to assist motorists.

According to a Wednesday news release, more than 80 Arkansas National Guardsmen will patrol state highways and interstates to assist stranded motorists.

“One winter storm support truck team consists of five Guardsmen and two Humvees, plus communications,” said Bob Oldham with ANG. “Two teams are assigned to each Arkansas State Police troop.”

He added that guardsmen will work 12-hour shifts to provide around-the-clock patrols until the weather improves and there are relieved of their duties.

The support teams consist of National Guard soldiers and airmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 87th Troop Command, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, and 189th Airlift Wing.

Despite the National Guard’s support, Governor Asa Hutchinson urged Arkansans to “please, stay off the roads if you can. If you must travel, please check road conditions and drive with caution.”

To check Arkansas road conditions, visit IDriveArkansas

