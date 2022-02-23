Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

National Guard patrolling Arkansas highways to assist motorists

“One winter storm support truck team consists of five Guardsmen and two Humvees, plus...
“One winter storm support truck team consists of five Guardsmen and two Humvees, plus communications,” said Bob Oldham with ANG. “Two teams are assigned to each Arkansas State Police troop.”((Source: Pablo))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With treacherous travel expected with the arrival of wintry weather, Arkansas State Police has called up the National Guard to assist motorists.

According to a Wednesday news release, more than 80 Arkansas National Guardsmen will patrol state highways and interstates to assist stranded motorists.

“One winter storm support truck team consists of five Guardsmen and two Humvees, plus communications,” said Bob Oldham with ANG. “Two teams are assigned to each Arkansas State Police troop.”

He added that guardsmen will work 12-hour shifts to provide around-the-clock patrols until the weather improves and there are relieved of their duties.

The support teams consist of National Guard soldiers and airmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 87th Troop Command, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, and 189th Airlift Wing.

Despite the National Guard’s support, Governor Asa Hutchinson urged Arkansans to “please, stay off the roads if you can. If you must travel, please check road conditions and drive with caution.”

To check Arkansas road conditions, visit IDriveArkansas

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.
Early-morning storms down trees, power lines
Kade Holliday was indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud and is accused of transferring more than...
Former Craighead County Clerk pleads guilty to federal wire fraud
After years of traveling either to Paragould or Jonesboro to do their grocery shopping,...
Grocery store coming to Brookland
Severe weather impacting Region 8
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will shut down outside lanes of...
ArDOT to perform “hands-on inspection” of I-40 bridge
Police stopped traffic along Highway 141 Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer rig overturned.
Highway 141 back open following semi-truck crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday it would temporarily shut down...
ArDOT temporarily closing Highway 141 for bridge removal
I-55 Southbound in Blytheville
Blytheville roads expecting to freeze again overnight