Paragould police warning people to stay off roads

Road conditions in Paragould are expected to worsen overnight.
Road conditions in Paragould are expected to worsen overnight.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As road conditions continue to worsen in Greene County, the Paragould Police Department is warning people to stay off the roads as much as possible.

Captain Brad Snyder said he has been communicating with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the road department for the city to make sure roads are treated, including problem spots in town like Rockingchair Road and Work Street.

“Those types of places where there is a hill involved or a curve involved or both – obviously are problematic,” Capt. Snyder said. “The going up a hill is problematic but coming down and developing too much speed and then trying to slow down becomes a problem and that’s where we have people lose control of their vehicles or end up in a ditch or a tree or something like that.”

If you must be out, Snyder asks people to give themselves extra time to get to their destination and leave at least a four-car distance between you and the car in front of you.

In the event of an accident, police also recommend moving your vehicle out of the way of oncoming traffic and calling 911.

Snyder adds officers will be on the same road conditions as other people, so response time may be a little slower if the call volume is up because they “have to really prioritize the level of calls.”

