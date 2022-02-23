Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump have suddenly resigned, throwing the future of the probe into question.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, both of whom started with the probe under the former district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr.

“We are grateful for their service,” said the spokesperson, Danielle Filson. She declined to comment further, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The New York Times, citing sources, reported that Dunne and Pomerantz quit after Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump.

Messages seeking comment were left for Dunne and Pomerantz.

The D.A.’s office investigation led to tax fraud charges last July against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg was accused of collecting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition. He and the company have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.
Early-morning storms down trees, power lines
Kade Holliday was indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud and is accused of transferring more than...
Former Craighead County Clerk pleads guilty to federal wire fraud
After years of traveling either to Paragould or Jonesboro to do their grocery shopping,...
Grocery store coming to Brookland
Severe weather impacting Region 8
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency
Winter weather is moving into Region 8, bringing with it the possibility of icy roads and power...
Winter Storm Warning: Sleet causing slick roads throughout Region 8
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
US drops name of Trump’s ‘China Initiative’ after criticism