Tuesday tipped off the final week of the 5A East regular season. District tournaments continue in Missouri.

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/22/22)

Jonesboro 78, Nettleton 41 (Boys - clinch 5A East title, #1 seed in state tournament)

Jonesboro 59, Nettleton 28 (Girls - clinch 5A East title, #1 seed in state tournament)

Greene County Tech 39, West Memphis 37 (Boys - Eagles currently tied for final state playoff spot)

West Memphis 57, Greene County Tech 51 (Girls - Lady Devils clinch state playoff spot)

Paragould 52, Marion 39 (Girls - Lady Rams clinch state playoff spot)

Marion 68, Paragould 56 (Boys - Patriots secure #2 seed in state tournament)

Searcy 52, Batesville 50 (Boys - Lions still alive for final state playoff spot)

Batesville 60, Searcy 39 (Girls)

Thayer 62, Liberty 41 (Boys - Class 3 District 10 Semifinals)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.