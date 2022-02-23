Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Royal Caribbean announced a new mask policy Tuesday that will relax requirements for many guests.

The cruise line said masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico on or after Feb. 25, including indoors onboard the ship.

Masks are “expected” for unvaccinated children over the age of 2 indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children while at the Adventure Ocean youth program.

Prior to Feb. 25, masks were required indoors onboard the ship for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

For sailings departing from Barbados, masks will still be required to be worn while indoors onboard the ship unless seated and actively eating or drinking. However, if an indoor area is designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, and restaurants, masks will not be required.

Royal Caribbean said it has not yet determined a mask policy for sailings departing from Europe.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s mask policy, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held without bond on five counts of raping a child under the age of 14.
Man arrested on 5 counts of child rape
A pre-dawn storm Tuesday set off tornado warnings and sirens across Northeast Arkansas.
Early-morning storms down trees, power lines
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a...
Man accused of calling woman at work, threatening her with rape
Severe weather impacting Region 8

Latest News

FILE - Mark Lanegan performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on...
Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
4 people killed in military-contracted chopper crash at missile range facility in Hawaii
The first day of the political season for the 2022 election cycle created political races for...
First day of campaign filing brings candidates, some surprises
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast