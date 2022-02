HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County deputies are at the scene of a bus sliding off the road Wednesday afternoon along Highway 14, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.

Authorities got a call around 2 p.m. about the crash, west of Harrisburg.

No injuries were reported.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

