Storms tear through homes in Randolph County

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday morning’s storms ripped through Randolph County, leaving homes damaged.

In Pocahontas, debris was scattered throughout a neighborhood off Newberry Street, including a homeowner’s roof that landed in pieces on the next street over.

The homeowner said off-camera their family was there at the time of the storm, adding no one was injured.

Neighbor Buck Loggins said the storm startled him out of his sleep.

“A freight train noise sounding like the wind was about to blow the house down,” he said.

Loggins added he immediately “jumped out of bed” to check on his neighbors, saying he only had minimal cosmetic damage to his home.

Just outside of Pocahontas, homes on Harper Cemetery Road had debris scattered across their properties.

Homeowners had uprooted trees, one power pole down, and siding and pieces of wood that were thrown across the yard.

