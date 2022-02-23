Winter Storm Warning: Icy roads, power outages expected in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winter weather is moving into Region 8, bringing with it the possibility of icy roads and power outages lasting for days.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said the wintry precipitation will arrive Wednesday afternoon as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

“It won’t take long for areas in the 20s to see sleet mess up the roads and freezing ice to cover elevated surfaces,” he said.

By late Wednesday afternoon, he said icy conditions will continue to worsen.

Winter weather is moving into Region 8, bringing with it the possibility of icy roads and power outages lasting for days. (KAIT-TV)

“The highest accumulation will be where temps stay below freezing the longest and heaviest precip overlap,” he added.

Residents could start to see power outages as totals approach .25″, tree limbs will begin to buckle and snap as the ice coverage ramps up to .5″.

“Wind isn’t crazy but will add stress to power lines and branches,” Holder said. “Power outages may last for days.

Region 8 will see little relief, although temperatures could get above freezing on Thursday as more ice and rainfall until the evening hours.

As the threat of wintry weather ramped up, schools across the region announced they would close early Wednesday.

Several schools in Region 8 are dismissing early today.

🔻 Naylor R-II @ 10:30

🔻 ASU-Newport campuses @ 11

🔻 Crowley's Ridge College @ 11:30

🔻 Campbell R-II @ 1

🔻 GCT @ 1

🔻 Hoxie @ 1

🔻 Marmaduke - 2 hours early

🔻 Paragould - 2 hours early

🔻 Riverview @ 12:00 — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) February 23, 2022

Holder, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will be keeping a close eye on the developing storm and provide instant updates on-air and online.

