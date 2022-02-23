Advertisement

Winter Storm Warning: Icy roads, power outages expected in Region 8

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winter weather is moving into Region 8, bringing with it the possibility of icy roads and power outages lasting for days.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said the wintry precipitation will arrive Wednesday afternoon as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

“It won’t take long for areas in the 20s to see sleet mess up the roads and freezing ice to cover elevated surfaces,” he said.

By late Wednesday afternoon, he said icy conditions will continue to worsen.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Region 8 until 6 p.m. Thursday.

“The highest accumulation will be where temps stay below freezing the longest and heaviest precip overlap,” he added.

Residents could start to see power outages as totals approach .25″, tree limbs will begin to buckle and snap as the ice coverage ramps up to .5″.

“Wind isn’t crazy but will add stress to power lines and branches,” Holder said. “Power outages may last for days.

Region 8 will see little relief, although temperatures could get above freezing on Thursday as more ice and rainfall until the evening hours.

School Closings

As the threat of wintry weather ramped up, schools across the region announced they would close early Wednesday.

Holder, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will be keeping a close eye on the developing storm and provide instant updates on-air and online.

One of the best ways to be weather aware is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

To report power outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

Entergy Arkansas:

  • 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
  • ·Sign up for text message alerts, click here

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

  • 870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

  • 1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

  • Baxter County - 870-425-2141
  • Fulton County - 870-895-3221
  • Izard County - 870-670-5600
  • Sharp County - 870-994-2191
  • Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.

Osceola Municipal Light & Power

  • (870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable

  • (870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

  • (870) 598-3208

Check road conditions:

Check on flights out of regional airports:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

