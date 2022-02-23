Energy Alert
Rain and Freezing Rain Increasing

February 23rd, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
It’ll be a normal morning but by lunch, things start to get icy as rain and freezing rain increase. It’s going to be hard to get above freezing today where temperatures are in the 20s. Spots in the 30s probably only get above freezing by a couple of degrees. So while there’s a mix of rain and freezing rain at first early this afternoon, freezing rain and sleet will be widespread by late afternoon. The bulk of our icing comes this evening and overnight. Temperatures slowly start to rise on Thursday transitioning us back to rain and starting the melting process. Ice accumulation and wind will likely cause power issues before that happens though. Charge any devices and be prepared for a few days without power in the worst-hit areas. All precipitation comes to an end late Thursday. Temperatures stay mostly above freezing through the weekend. Another disturbance brings us a few showers or a light wintry mix Saturday night before highs reach the 50s next week.

