Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

The MSPCA says 91 cats were found in the home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations. (Source: MSPCA-Angell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.

Some of the cats are partially or totally blind. Others are suffering ear and upper respiratory infections as well as severe dental disease.

Thirty-two of the cats were taken to the MSPCA, while an additional 59 cats were taken to other animal agencies.

The MSPCA says the owner was no longer able to care for the animals after his spouse passed away and was “desperate for help.” It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

The group says medical care is expected to reach at least $10,000 and is accepting donations on its website.

Once the cats are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Zach Holder says we're not out of the woods yet.
Winter Storm Warning: Tens of thousands without power; more freezing rain expected
Poinsett County deputies are at the scene of a bus sliding off the road Wednesday afternoon...
School bus slides off road in Poinsett County
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said...
Murder suspect held on $5 million bond
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
3 former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights
Jonesboro firefighters responded to a fire in the 4200 block of Bonnie Jean Place Thursday...
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Bonnie Jean Place
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
Most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings starting Friday.
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Wall Street reels, recovers after invasion of Ukraine