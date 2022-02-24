Arkansas State OL Andre Harris Jr. enters transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the most experienced Red Wolves is looking at other options.

Arkansas State senior offensive lineman Andre Harris Jr. tweeted Wednesday that he’s entering the transfer portal. He appeared in 46 games over the last 4 seasons. The Oklahoma native started at left tackle (12) and left guard (32) in his Red Wolves career. Harris earned All-Sun Belt honors by Phil Steele (2021 - 3rd Team, 2020 - Preseason), Athlon Sports (2020 - Preseason), and Pro Football Focus (2021 - Honorable Mention).

Harris won the Gary Withrow Award as the 2021 Arkansas State Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Thank you Arkansas State ! 🤘🏾

Excited for what's next.

The transfer portal has swung both ways for Arkansas State. Several players have left while former P5 players have joined the pack.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Departures

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

Returning to Red Wolves

- RB Marcel Murray

Arrivals

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

In Portal

- OL Andre Harris Jr.

