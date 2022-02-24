Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State OL Andre Harris Jr. enters transfer portal

The junior lineman discussed strength and conditioning, and the 4th & 1 program.
The junior lineman discussed strength and conditioning, and the 4th & 1 program.(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the most experienced Red Wolves is looking at other options.

Arkansas State senior offensive lineman Andre Harris Jr. tweeted Wednesday that he’s entering the transfer portal. He appeared in 46 games over the last 4 seasons. The Oklahoma native started at left tackle (12) and left guard (32) in his Red Wolves career. Harris earned All-Sun Belt honors by Phil Steele (2021 - 3rd Team, 2020 - Preseason), Athlon Sports (2020 - Preseason), and Pro Football Focus (2021 - Honorable Mention).

Harris won the Gary Withrow Award as the 2021 Arkansas State Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The transfer portal has swung both ways for Arkansas State. Several players have left while former P5 players have joined the pack.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Departures

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

Returning to Red Wolves

- RB Marcel Murray

Arrivals

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

In Portal

- OL Andre Harris Jr.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported approximately 8,000 members were without power.
Winter Storm Warning: Thousands without power
Poinsett County deputies are at the scene of a bus sliding off the road Wednesday afternoon...
School bus slides off road in Poinsett County
A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with murder after police said...
Murder suspect held on $5 million bond
The pack
Jonesboro mayor reacts to anti-Semitic packets left on residents’ lawns
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Weather alters Arkansas State baseball series vs. UAPB, doubleheader Sunday
Red Wolves fall to Coastal Carolina
Omier has 23 pts & 15 reb but Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Coastal Carolina
Reaction after loss to Coastal Carolina
Red Wolves Raw: Norchad Omier & Marquis Eaton after 2/23/22 loss to Coastal Carolina
Arkansas State basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado after 2/23/22 loss to Coastal Carolina