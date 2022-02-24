Arkansas State women’s basketball plays at Texas State Thursday

Arkansas State is looking to close the regular season strong, opening its final weekend on the road in the Lone Star State. The Red Wolves’ penultimate contest of the regular season slate is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, as A-State squares off against Texas State. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the 31st season in the Sun Belt Conference for Arkansas State. The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 768-600 alltime record (.561) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the active winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS

Texas State enters Saturday’s contest at 13-12 overall (8-5 SBC) after having a five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Appalachian State, falling 73-55 to the Mountaineers. App held Da’Nasia Hood to just eight points, while Tianna Eaton (13) and Jaeda Reed (10) were the lone Bobcats in double figures. Texas State shot just 21.1 percent (4-19) from 3-point range in the loss and was out-rebounded 43-31.

The Bobcats top the conference in assists (418) and assists per game (16.7), led by point guard Kennedy Taylor, who ranks seventh nationally with 164 assists (6.6 per game). Taylor also averages 36.22 minutes per outing and is second in the league in steals (50). Texas State leads the conference and ranks 22nd in defending the perimeter, allowing foes to shoot just 26.5 percent from deep, which is 22nd nationally. However, the Bobcats are last in the league in turnover margin (-1.04) and only force 16.68 turnovers per night, which is 11th in the conference.

Da’Nasia Hood averages 16.7 points per outing, as well as 8.0 rebounds. In league play, she nearly averages a double-double at 20.2 points and 9.2 boards. Kennedy Taylor is the other Bobcat averaging in double figures, coming in with a 10.9 points per game mark.

LAST TIME OUT

Last Saturday, Arkansas State led Little Rock by 13 in the second half, but couldn’t quite close it out as the Trojans escaped Jonesboro with a 73-69 win. Mailyn Wilkerson led A-State with a career-high 15 points, while Jade Upshaw added a dozen points off the bench.

AN ARKANSAS STATE WIN WOULD . . .

► Improve Arkansas State’s record at 12-14 and surpass 2019-20′s win total while matching 2018-19′s total.

► Move A-State to 5-8 in Sun Belt Conference play and surpass last season’s conference win total.

► End a two-game losing streak.

► Mark the fourth win in the last six meetings against Texas State.

► Be better than a loss.

