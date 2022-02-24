Butler County gets new weather monitoring system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Butler County has a new way to monitor weather conditions. Innovative weather cameras have been installed across the county which aid in the publics weather alert system.

Weather response Director Craig Meador is excited about the four new Radar Omega weather spotting cameras mounted on antennas across Butler County.

“It consists of a weather station and video. We can pan, tilt, and zoom with the cameras. See all around and see any of the incoming weather,” Meador said.

Meador said, the new system is most beneficial for early storm detection, which then allows him to notify various entities about approaching bad weather.

“We’re always in touch with the weather service, all the weather team at KFVS and the local people are always in tune with us,” he said.

Field Coordinator Keith Berry said keeping the public notified is a big part of the job because the weather response team is usually first to spot bad weather.

“We can see where the pockets of darker areas are as they move in,” Berry said. “We can also see radar through that Radar Omega app and we can see any of the weather that’s coming in. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.”

With the app, anyone can stay informed on the latest weather conditions across the area.

“Or whenever we have sever weather or any kind of weather event going on, we stream from our Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team pages on Facebook and YouTube. So those are streamed out there as well,” she said.

“Any time that you can give people to get to their safe place, might safe a life,” said Berry, “So, that’s the whole benefit. The whole idea behind the whole system here.”

The Radar Omega weather spotting system is currently in operation across Butler County.

