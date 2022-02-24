Candidates continue to file at Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As winter weather moved into the state Wednesday, candidates continued their trek to the state Capitol in Little Rock to file for office in the May 24 primary and Nov. 8 general election.

The one-week filing period started Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol and in county courthouses.

Nearly 280 candidates filed in Little Rock on Tuesday, while more candidates filed on Wednesday.

As of Feb. 23, the following area federal, statewide, state legislative and judicial candidates have filed with the Secretary of State’s office in Little Rock.

Federal Races

United States Senate = Republicans Jake Bequette and Heath Loftis, Democrats Jack E. Foster and Natalie James.

U.S. House District 1 = Republicans State Rep. Brandt Smith and Jody Shackelford, Democrat State Rep. Monte Hodges.

U.S. House District 2 = Republicans Rep. French Hill and Conrad Reynolds, Democrat Quintessa Hathaway.

Statewide Races

Governor = Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrats Supha Xayprasith-Mays, James “Rus” Russell III, Chris Jones and Jay Martin. Also, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. and write-in candidates Dan Nelson and Elvis Presley have filed.

Lt. Governor = Republicans Greg Bledsoe, State Sen. Jason Rapert, Doyle Webb, Libertarian Frank Gilbert and Democrat Kelly Ross Krout.

Attorney General = Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Democrat Jesse Gibson and write-in candidate Gerhard Langguth.

Auditor = Republican Treasurer Dennis Milligan.

Land Commissioner = Republican incumbent Tommy Land and Democrat Darlene Goldi Gaines.

Secretary of State = Republicans incumbent John Thurston and former State Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, Democrat Josh Price.

Treasurer = Republicans State Sen. Mathew W. Pitsch and State Rep. Mark Lowery.

State Legislative Races

State House

District 1 = Republican Jeremy Wooldridge and Democrat Teresa L. Roofe.

District 2 = Republicans Rep. Marsh Davis and Hazelle Marie Whited.

District 3 = Republicans Stetson Painter and Libertarian Steven Gene Parson.

District 4 = Republican Rep. Jack Fortner.

District 27 = Republicans Alan Yarbrough, Timmy Reid and Steven Walker.

District 28 = Republicans Chris Beller and Bart Schulz.

District 30 = Republican Rep. Fran Cavenaugh.

District 32 = Republican Rep. Jack Ladyman and Libertarian Eric I. McGee.

District 33 = Republican Rep. Jon Milligan.

District 34 = Republican Joey Carr and Democrat Ollie Collins.

District 35 = Democrat Rep. Milton Nicks.

District 36 = Republican Rep. Johnny Rye.

District 37 = Republican Rep. Steve Hollowell.

District 38 = Republican Rep. Dwight Tosh.

District 39 = Republicans Rep. Craig N. Christiansen, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin, Jackson County Justice of the Peace Wayne Long and Libertarian Clayton Hall.

District 40 = Republicans Stacey Caplener and Shad Pearce.

District 41 = Republican Rep. Josh Miller and Libertarian Edward M. Flanigan III.

District 57 = Republican Rep. Cameron Cooper and Libertarian Joshua Michael Huckaba.

District 58 = Republican Rep. Les Eaves.

District 59 = Republican Rep. Jim Wooten and Libertarian Kai Schulz.

District 61 = Republican Jeremiah Moore and Libertarian Garrett Sheeks.

District 62 = Republican Rep. Mark McElroy.

State Senate

District 9 = Democratic Rep. Reginald Murdock.

District 10 = Republican Sen. Ronald Caldwell and Democrat Cliff Hart.

District 18 = Republican Sen. Jonathan Dismang.

District 19 = Republican Sen. David Wallace.

District 20 = Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democrat Chenoa Summers.

District 21 = Republican Sen. Blake Johnson and Libertarian Alfred Jefferson Holland III.

District 22 = Republicans Sen. James Sturch and Rep. John Payton.

District 23 = Republican Sen. Scott Flippo and Democrat Derek Huber.

District 24 = Republican Sen. Missy Irvin.

Judicial Races

Arkansas Court of Appeals, District 1, Position 1 = Judge Raymond Abramson.

Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 2 = Judge Chris Carnahan.

Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 6 = Judge Gunner DeLay.

Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 7 = Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood.

Circuit Judge, District 1, Division 4 = Circuit Judge Chalk S. Mitchell.

Circuit Judge, District 2, Division 6 = Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander.

Prosecuting Attorney, 2nd District = Corey Seats and Sonia Fonticiella.

Prosecuting Attorney, 3rd District = Devon Holder and John Pettie.

The filing period continues Thursday and runs through noon on Tuesday, March 1.

