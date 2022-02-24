Emergency crews respond to house fire on Bonnie Jean Place

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 4200 block of Bonnie Jean Place, according to Jonesboro police.

Authorities got a call around 4:25 p.m., Feb. 24 about the fire. The Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said the fire started as a vehicle fire, which quickly spread to the side of the house.

Officials at the scene said the family was at home but was able to get out before the fire spread.

FIRE: Corner of Kents and Bonnie Jean Place in Jonesboro.



Fire started outside the home. No injuries reported.



The family was home, but was able to get out before the fire spread.



Right now JFD does not know a cause. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/P6X0jdWYlz — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) February 24, 2022

Crews were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported and JFD is working to determine the cause.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.