Emergency crews respond to house fire on Bonnie Jean Place

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 4200 block of Bonnie Jean Place, according to Jonesboro police.

Authorities got a call around 4:25 p.m., Feb. 24 about the fire. The Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said the fire started as a vehicle fire, which quickly spread to the side of the house.

Officials at the scene said the family was at home but was able to get out before the fire spread.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported and JFD is working to determine the cause.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

