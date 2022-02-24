Energy Alert
GMR8: Freezing rain, sleet creating early morning troubles

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Feb. 24. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Freezing rain and sleet continued overnight across Region 8.

Another wave of precipitation moves through today, bringing the chance of even more freezing rain.

Sunshine and warmer weather move in for the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

The Region 8 News team is also keeping a close eye on the weather and the roads.

Our reporters, Chase Gage and Monae Stevens, are out and about with the latest road conditions and what’s being done to keep you safe.

Plus, we have the latest on the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have the latest news and updates from around the state and the word coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

