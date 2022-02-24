Energy Alert
Gov. Hutchinson responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine was a decision that should not stand.(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine was a decision that should not stand.

Gov. Hutchinson asked Arkansans to pray and support a unified response on the issue.

On Wednesday evening, Putin announced on Russian television his plans for the invasion.

Putin warned other countries, including the United States and NATO, that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen,” the AP reported.

