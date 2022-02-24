Energy Alert
LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Thousands of outages in Arkansas during winter storm

Standby for live report.
Standby for live report.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 News Digital Desk is tracking the latest power outages in the region.

According to Entergy Arkansas, nearly 27,000 customers were in the dark Thursday afternoon following a combination of sleet and ice.

Katie Woodall is speaking with Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas for an update and has the latest information from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

You can find more information by clicking here.

